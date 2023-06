WKBN 27 and Fox Youngstown salute the 2023 high school graduates who have achieved Academic Excellence.

Congratulations to the students of Badger High School in Kinsman, Ohio: Addison Thompson, Cole Burnett, Emily Stanhope, Jessica Lovesee, Liam O’Brien, Mackenzie Gross, Paige Hunkus, Ryan Eucker, Sarah Betts, and William Bierlair.

