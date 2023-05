WKBN 27 and Fox Youngstown salute the 2022 high school graduates who have achieved Academic Excellence.

Congratulations to the students of Austintown Fitch High School in Austintown, Ohio: Caleb Austin, Daniella Cene, Ethan James, Kara Pirone, Kelsey Mickey, Lillian Dilts, Lia Hill, Madison Sheffield, Milla Riffle Crogan, Natalie Ciccone, and Avery Rosko.

Looking for a different school? Click to view all valedictorians.

Avery Rosko, Ethan James, Daniella Cene

Caiden Smith, Madison Sheffield, Lillian Dietrich, Milla Riffle Crogan, Natalie Ciccone