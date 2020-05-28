Academic Excellence 2020: Hubbard High School Valedictorians

WKBN 27 and FOX Youngstown salute the 2020 high school graduates who have achieved Academic Excellence.
Congratulations to the valedictorians of Hubbard High School in Hubbard, Ohio.
Looking for a different school? Click to view all valedictorians
Congratulations to the valedictorians of Hubbard High School
WKBN 27 and FOX Youngstown salute the 2020 high school graduates who have achieved Academic Excellence.
Congratulations to the valedictorians of Hubbard High School in Hubbard, Ohio.
Looking for a different school? Click to view all valedictorians