Academic Excellence 2020: Hickory High School Valedictorian

WKBN 27 and FOX Youngstown salute the 2020 high school graduates who have achieved Academic Excellence.
Congratulations to the valedictorian of Hickory High School in Hermitage, Pa.
Looking for a different school? Click to view all valedictorians
Congratulations to the valedictorians of Hickory High School
WKBN 27 and FOX Youngstown salute the 2020 high school graduates who have achieved Academic Excellence.
Congratulations to the valedictorian of Hickory High School in Hermitage, Pa.
Looking for a different school? Click to view all valedictorians