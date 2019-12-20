Trumbull Regional Medical Center Offers the Latest in Robotic Technology

Robotic-assisted surgery is an innovative alternative to traditional open surgery. This advanced technology allows for minimally invasive alternatives to conventional laparoscopic or traditional open surgeries, helping patients get back on their feet faster. Rather than operating on patients through large incisions, surgeons use miniaturized surgical instruments that fit through a series of small incisions to reduce scarring and recovery time.

Trumbull Regional Medical Center offers the da Vinci Xi®and da Vinci X®Surgical Systems. With robotic-assisted surgery, the surgeon is still in complete control of the procedure, the technology virtually extends the surgeon’s eyes and hands. It enables surgeons to perform complex and delicate procedures through very small incisions with unmatched precision. Surgeons trained on the da Vinci®system can view the surgical site using magnified 3D HD technology, enabling them to make precise adjustments to their instruments. Precision in the operating room leads to favorable outcomes for patients. Other patient benefits include minimal bleeding, faster recovery, shorter hospital stay, less scarring and faster return to normal, daily activities.

This state-of-the-art technology has been available at Trumbull Regional since 2013, with the hospital purchasing the fourth generation of the da Vinci®, the da Vinci X®, in 2018.

da Vinci robotic-assisted surgical services available at Trumbull Regional include tumor removal, bowel re-sectioning, colon cancer removal, gallbladder removal, hernia repair and hysterectomies.

For more information on robotic-assisted surgery, call our Surgical Navigator at 330-841-0039.