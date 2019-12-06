The Steward Centers for Breast Health Offer Advanced Screening and Diagnostic Tools

Breast cancer occurs when cells in the breast begin to grow uncontrollably. The growth of these cells usually results in a tumor or lump that can be felt or seen during a mammogram. Not all tumors are malignant (cancerous), some are benign and not cancerous or dangerous to your health. However, if a malignant tumor is left untreated, the cells will eventually spread to other areas of the body. Therefore, early detection and intervention is vital.

Breast cancer occurs predominantly in women but can also occur in men. This year, more than 268,600 women and 2,600 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S. It’s important to understand risk factors, signs and symptoms, all these factors play a role in prevention and early detection.

There are risk factors that cannot be changed or controlled, like family or personal history, inheriting certain genes, aging and having dense breast tissue. However, there are life-style related risk factors that can be change or controlled including limiting alcohol intake to no more than one drink a day for women and two drinks a day for men, maintaining a healthy weight, staying physically fit and active, breast feeding if you have a baby and not smoking. It’s also important to do breast self-exams regularly to check for any abnormalities or bumps that are not visible.

Symptoms of breast cancer include:

A lump, hard knot or thickening in the breast

A lump under your arm

Change in the size or shape of breast

Nipple pain, tenderness or discharge, including bleeding

Itchiness, scales, soreness or rash on nipple

A nipple turning inward or inverted

Change in skin color and texture

A breast that feels warm or swollen

Often symptoms do not show until breast cancer is in an advanced stage, so it’s important to have an annual screening mammogram. Mammography is the most effective screening tool used today to find breast cancer. Women should start having their annual screening mammogram at age 40 and then repeat it once a year. If there is a family history of breast cancer, it is recommended that an individual begins their annual screening mammogram earlier. Please discuss this with your primary care physician to determine when it’s appropriate for you to start.



The Steward Centers for Breast Health are committed to providing the women and men in our community with access to advanced screening and diagnostic tools to help detect breast cancer at its earliest stages, when it’s most treatable. The Centers for Breast Health offer: screening and diagnostic mammograms, breast ultrasounds, stereotactic breast biopsies, ultrasound guided aspiration or biopsies, needle localization and ductography.

We also offer patients the resource of a Breast Health Nurse Navigator to help guide women and men through their breast care journey with individualized attention. The navigator helps answer questions, provides education and helps facilitate care plans and treatment if necessary.

We have three convenient locations including:

Steward Health Center, Austintown

20 Ohltown Road in Austintown

330-884-5894





2586 Elm Road in Cortland

330-841-1999





1353 E. Market Street in Warren

330-841-1999

For more information on the Steward Centers for Breast Health, visit trumbullregional.org.