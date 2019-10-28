The New Family Medicine Center at Trumbull Regional Medical Center is Open and Accepting New Patients

A family physician can often take care of multiple generations in one practice.

Family Medicine is a specialty of medicine in which a physician can provide primary care for all age groups, genders, each organ system and every disease entity. A family physician can often take care of multiple generations of the family in one practice, which is also convenient.

It’s very important to have a dedicated primary care physician. It allows the physician to follow your health and life events as they change over time. Having a physician that knows your personal medical history will enable the physician to provide more efficient, integrative care. A primary care physician also helps patients stay healthy by identifying and monitoring risk factors, through preventive care and screenings. This helps keep health care costs down.

The Family Medicine Center at Trumbull Regional Medical Center recently opened its doors to better serve the health care needs of the community. The center is conveniently located at Trumbull Regional on the first floor and provides newborns to senior citizens with high-quality, patient centered care in a comfortable setting. The center also provides women with a wide range of obstetric and gynecological services.

Care is provided by a staff of physicians under direct supervision of the clinical director and staff attending physicians. Services provided at the center include:

Annual Medicare wellness visits

Annual physical exams—back to school and sports physicals

Prenatal and Obstetrical Care

Preventive Screenings

Routine newborn and childcare exams

Women’s health screenings, routine exams and contraceptive care

Routine vaccinations for patients of all ages

Flu shots

In-office lab for blood draws

On-site EKG and radiology services

Physicians on-call 24 hours a day

The Family Medicine Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and same day appointments are available.

The center has two convenient locations to serve both Mahoning and Trumbull County:

Trumbull Regional Medical Center

1350 E. Market Street, First Floor in Warren





1350 E. Market Street, First Floor in Warren Steward Health Center, Youngstown

500 Gypsy Lane, Building B, Second Floor in Youngstown

To schedule an appointment in Warren, call 330-841-9647 and in Youngstown, call 330-884-3972.