Never Underestimate the Value of a Good Night’s Sleep

Do you feel tired all the time? You may qualify for a Sleep Study

Sleep allows the body to renew itself both physically and mentally. Without regular and sufficient sleep, we suffer. Restful sleep is essential to your physical and emotional health. Sleep deprivation occurs when an individual gets less sleep than they need to feel awake and alert. Older adults are more resistant to the effects of sleep deprivation, while others, especially children and younger adults are more vulnerable.

Lack of sleep can lead to emotional difficulties, poor job performance, obesity, lowered perception of quality of life and many other health issues. Sleep deprivation may be the result of an undiagnosed sleep disorder.

The amount of sleep a person should get a night varies with age—an infant requires around 17 hours a day and preschoolers require around 13 hours a day. Teenagers need a solid 8 to 10 hours of sleep while adults do best with 7 to 9 hours.

The Trumbull Regional Sleep Centers offer diagnosis and treatment of common sleep disorders including snoring, sleep apnea, narcolepsy and restless leg syndrome. The centers provide quality care in a relaxing patient environment. The caring professional staff is committed to providing detailed information to assist physicians with an individualized patient treatment plan.

The Sleep Centers are conveniently located at Steward Health Center, Youngstown, located at 500 Gypsy Lane in Youngstown, and Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital, located at 8747 Squires Lane NE in Howland. Both locations are fully accredited through The Joint Commission’s Ambulatory Health Care Program and use up-to-date equipment for both diagnostic and therapeutic procedures to diagnose common sleep disorders.

To assess sleep under optimal conditions, the patient will spend the night in a private suite with a comfortable bed, flat screen television, home-style décor, individual temperature control and many other amenities. At home sleep studies are also available for those who feel more comfortable in their own homes.

Patients are scheduled for the sleeping study according to their sleep and work routines with 24-hour scheduling available. Day-time tours are available at both facilities before scheduling a sleep study.

If you are having trouble sleeping or feel tired all the time, talk to your physician about having a sleep study. For more information on the Trumbull Regional Medical Center Sleep Centers, call 330-884-4105 or visit Trumbullregional.org.