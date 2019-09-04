Learn about Lung Cancer Screening that’s available before there are any signs.

Are you a current or former smoker? If so, you may be eligible for a potentially life-saving Lung Cancer Screening.

Finding cancer in its early stages increases the chances for effective treatment and a cure. That’s why Trumbull Regional Medical Center is offering the latest in CT scanning technology with our new Lung Cancer Screening Program.

Lung cancer, one of the most common forms of cancer, is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women in the United States, killing more people than breast, colon and prostate cancers combined. This disease is usually detected in the advanced stages after symptoms appear and treatment options are limited. Early detection is key to better patient outcomes.

The Lung Cancer Screening looks for signs of lung cancer before there are any symptoms in patients who are at high-risk. Modeled after mammography, which has been successful in detecting breast cancer, the Lung Cancer Screening looks for abnormal areas in the lungs that may cause cancer in high-risk individuals. During the screening, state-of-the-art, low-dose CT scanners take pictures of the lungs to detect potentially treatable lung cancers. During this 15-minute, noninvasive test, the patient’s entire chest is scanned. The CT scan produces detailed, three-dimensional images of the lungs. When performed early, physicians have a great chance of detecting tumors at the early stages when they are the most treatable. Annual screenings have been proven to provide a 20 percent reduction in lung cancer deaths in high-risk patients.

Patients are guided throughout the process by our Lung Nodule Navigator, an experienced oncology certified nurse. The Lung Nodule Navigator keeps you informed about screening results, assists in answering questions and provides personal attention throughout the process.

Who qualifies for the screening?

An annual Lung Cancer Screening is recommended for individuals between the ages of 55-77 with a 30-year smoking history of one pack per day, or a 20-year smoking history of two packs per day, especially if you are a currentsmoker or have quit smoking within the past 15 years.

In the event a pulmonary nodule is identified during the screening, the patient can follow-up with a Pulmonary Specialist in our Lung Nodule Clinic, located in the Medical Professional Building at Trumbull Regional, at 1353 E. Market Street in Warren.

Screening Locations:

The Lung Cancer Screening Program is available at two convenient locations:

Steward Health Center, Elm Road

Center for Radiology