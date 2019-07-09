Sleep is a dream come true at Sleep Easy Dental Spa!

For years, patients with sleep apnea have had very few options when it came to medical devices designed to help them and their partners achieve a good night’s rest. At Sleep Easy Dental Spa, they have developed devices that can now allow patients to ditch their bulky, uncomfortable and noisy CPAP Machines.

For those that have been diagnosed with sleep apnea, usually the first line of treatment is the Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Machine. The issue: people are not wearing their CPAP machine because the mask doesn’t fit, or it is too uncomfortable to wear. Other common complaints are that the machine blows air into the eyes or the noise from the machine keeps patients and/or their partner awake. Because of these issues, many people stop using the CPAP machine, even though they are dealing with a life-threatening condition.

If you, or your loved one are suffering from sleep apnea, Sleep Easy Dental Spa can help you get a better night’s sleep. Their custom-fit oral sleep device moves the bottom jaw slightly forward to keep the airway open. Dr. Charles Veranic, D.D.S and his team ensure that each patient is fit properly with the oral device. This dedication to the proper fit has helped pave the way to a great night of sleep for his patients.

“My husband has been using an oral sleep apnea appliance from Sleep Easy Dental Spa for over a year now with positive results. His snoring and restlessness have ceased and we are both getting a better night’s rest,” said Patty H.

The Sleep Easy custom-fit oral sleep device is covered by most medical insurance plans and Medicare. Their office is located inside the Pristine Dental location at 127 Churchill-Hubbard Rd. in Liberty, Ohio. Learn more at sleepeasydentalspa.com.