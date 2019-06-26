PRISTINE DENTAL MAKES DENTISTRY AFFORDABLE AND BEAUTIFUL

Pristine Dental is ready to help people of all ages with any general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry and sleeping solutions. Dr. Charles Verbanic D.D.S brings over 30 years of precise expertise and vision to Pristine Dental located in Liberty, Ohio.

“My life’s work has been dedicated to my patients. Their health and well-being is why I practice dentistry,” said Dr. Charles R. Vebanic D.D.S.

Pristine Dental offers general procedures which are easily affordable through their membership programs that directly benefit patients, instead of the insurance companies. Pristine Dental is proud to offer the renowned services of the Sleep Easy Dental Spa. This innovative device has proven to stop snoring and treat sleep apnea. Dr. Verbanic is also known for his cosmetic dentistry and has created some of the area’s most notable smiles.

“Dr. Verbanic made my career. He created a smile that has been camera-worthy. His attention to detail shows is everything I do,” said Lauren Lindvig, Valley Spotlight host.