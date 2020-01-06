PERFECTING YOUR SMILE WITH A VISIT TO PRECISION ORTHODONTICS

No matter what age, if you have an appreciation for the self-confidence a winning smile can bring, then please keep reading.

Did you know that smiling is a global sign of happiness? Smiling helps boost confidence, changes your mood, and reduces stress. The benefits to a great smile are endless, and Precision Orthodontics can help you achieve the smile you deserve. No matter what age, if you have an appreciation for the self-confidence a winning smile can bring, then please keep reading.

Our Precision Orthodontics team is devoted to building beautiful smiles by bringing teeth, lips, and jaws into proper alignment. Straight teeth function better, are easier to clean, and are more likely to last your lifetime. Children, teenagers, adults and seniors are taking advantage of the simplicity that distinguishes today’s orthodontics. Orthodontic treatment involves braces (invisible, metal, ceramic and micro), clear aligners, arch-wires, elastics, retainers and headgear.

One of the most popular treatments for both teens and adults is Invisalign®. Invisalign® has been a game-changer in orthodontics for over 20 years. This modern approach to straightening teeth is so comfortable and convenient that it has attracted millions of patients since it was invented in 1997. Our orthodontists create a plan for you with a set of custom-fit aligners. The Invisalign® treatment gradually moves the teeth into place over a course of 3 to 12 months (or longer).

Invisalign® clear aligners are BPA-free plastic aligners that slip over your teeth like flexible, thin, see-through mouthguards. Invisalign® continues to be the best alternative to regular metal braces for most people. From cost and appearance to treatment length, there are several factors to consider before deciding whether Invisalign® is right for you. Weigh the pros and cons to assure you are making the best choice for your smile. Here’s everything you need to know about the benefits and possible drawbacks of Invisalign® aligners.

PROS OR BENEFITS OF INVISALIGN®

The cost of Invisalign® may not vary greatly from the cost of regular braces, but there are several factors you may want to consider. Invisalign® clear aligners are removable, nearly invisible, and there are no metal brackets to attach to and no wires to tighten. This makes them a comfortable alternative to their metal counterparts and a convenient way to boost your confidence. There are plenty of reasons to invest in Invisalign®, including the following:

• Comfortable

• Less noticeable hardware

• Easy removal

• Convenient to adjust

Appearance and comfort are typically two of the best-selling points, but the convenience of being able to remove your aligners for photos or meals is a huge benefit from those with metal braces.

CHALLENGES OF INVISALIGN

There are several clear benefits to Invisalign® treatment, but let’s take a look at some possible challenges. Patients have to commit to wearing the aligners for a full 22 hours each day or there is a high probability that the treatment program will not be successful. Other challenges include the fact that you must remove them when you eat, even the smallest of snacks, and they must be cleaned frequently.

