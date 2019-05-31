Highly-Specialized and Individualized Stroke Rehabilitation and Care

Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital has earned local and national acclaim during its 55-plus years of existence serving the healthcare needs of the Valley. One of its most prominent areas of expertise is stroke rehabilitation and care.



As the Valley’s first and largest freestanding hospital focused on comprehensive and experienced rehabilitative care, Hillside offers programs for specialized stroke rehabilitation.



As a rehabilitation hospital, Hillside dedicates 100 percent of its efforts on the rehabilitative process, equating to more intense therapy. Each patient receives three hours of concentrated therapy daily, including physical, occupational and speech therapy.



Accredited Stroke Rehabilitation Program



The Stroke Program at Hillside is the area’s first accredited stroke rehabilitation program. Hillside believes in the value of early rehabilitation intervention for its stroke patients. Patients are accepted at lower functional levels and with more complex medical needs compared to their regional competitors.



The stroke program is led by a multidisciplinary team of specialized health professionals with advanced training in the medical management and therapeutic interventions for stroke treatment. Patients are housed with other stroke survivors in environments designed to maximize their functional independence.



By utilizing a multidisciplinary approach, outcomes at Hillside have proven to maximize the ability to improve quality of life for stroke patients. Nearly 60 percent of Hillside stroke patients return home without going to a lower level healthcare facility.



With a focus on helping the stroke survivors regain as much function as possible to resume an active and productive life, the stroke program provides a variety of services to help patients adapt to any limitations or loss of ability caused by a stroke. Treatment deals with the many kinds of impairment which the stroke patient may experience – verbal, physical, emotional and social.



Support Group



Hillside’s Stroke Support Group offers survivors of stroke, along with family members and caregivers, additional information and support. The group meets the first Thursday of every month from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in the Hillside boardroom.



For more information on the Stroke Program at Hillside, call 330-841-3891 or visit www.hillsiderehabhospital.org.