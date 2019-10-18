Comprehensive, High-Quality Physical, Occupational and Speech Pediatric Rehabilitation Services All Under One Roof

Pediatric rehabilitation uses an interdisciplinary approach to prevent, diagnose, treat, and manage congenital and physical impairments, functional, psychosocial, cognitive, and vocational limitations or conditions.

Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital and Austintown Rehabilitation Services provide pediatric physical, occupational and speech therapy for children from 2 months old to 18. Our team performs a thorough evaluation to address all aspects of your child’s development. Once the evaluation is complete, we recommend and provide treatment based on our finds to help your child develop successfully.

We provide standardized developmental evaluations, play-based therapies, fine motor activity, gross motor activity, sensory integration, visual motor training, hand writing, self-help training and speech language therapy.

Your child may qualify for therapy if they have difficulty:

Rolling

Running

Sitting

Speaking

Crawling

Understanding

Walking

Eating

Swallowing

Dressing

Hearing

Bathing

Reaching

Toilet Training

Seeing

Writing

Touching

Paying Attention in School

Playing with Toys

Interacting with Others

We pride ourselves on providing individualized one-on-one therapy to all our patients and offer physical, occupational and speech therapy all under one roof for convenience. We also offer extended hours.

Our plan of care focuses on the goals of the family and the child. We work closely with families and care providers, including physicians, teachers, day care centers, and state and county agencies. We also work with Mahoning and Trumbull County Early Intervention programs. It’s important to remember that each child develops differently. If you are concerned your child is not processing as you would like, consult your pediatrician.

For more information on Pediatric Rehabilitation Services at Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital, call 330-841-3893 and at Austintown Rehabilitation Services, call 330-884-2250.