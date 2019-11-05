HBK IT, LLC. announces merge with Unicom Solutions Group

(WKBN) – Financial services firm HBK IT, LLC. announced on Tuesday that they acquired Unicom Solutions Group of Mountainside, a technology-consulting firm based out of New Jersey.

Unicom offers services to small and mid-market businesses, nonprofits and government agencies.

Leaders with HBK IT say acquiring Unicom will help complement what they already offer, such as digital transformation, managed services, cyber-security consulting and enterprise resource planning for clients.

“Bringing Unicom into the HBK family gives HBK IT even greater scale and technical expertise,” said Tom Angelo, HBK principal in the HBK Clark, N.J. office. “The merger will bring us a team of talented individuals as we continue to grow our advisory services and help our clients use technology to drive the growth of their business in an ever-changing digital world.”

“Joining HBK was precisely the strategic move we were looking to make,” said Unicom founder Roman Sawycky. “It allows us to offer our staff more opportunities for personal development and professional training, and our clients a more complete set of products and services.”

HBK CPAs and Consultants works with hundreds of clients out of its offices, including ones in Canfield and Alliance.