The Region’s ONLY Certified Dry Eye Center of Excellence

Dale P. Linsey, O.D., F.A.A.O – Cortland Family Eye Care

Dr. Lindsey attended The Ohio State University obtaining his Bachelor of Science degree of Zoology in 1978, and his Doctor of Optometry degree in 1983, He is a member of the Ohio Visual Foundation, Ohio Zone 4, Ohio Optometric Association, and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Optometry.

Born and raised in Parma he moved to the Cortland area after graduating from OSU. Dr. Lindsey has served his community over the last 30 years raising two children, volunteering at the local schools to aid in vision screenings and continuing his education to provide outstanding quality care to his patients.

We are the Regions ONLY Certified Dry Eye Center of Excellence. This enables us to treat any patients who suffer from Dry Eye Disease with a revolutionary new treatment called PROKERA. It is the leading FDA cleared therapeutic device that both reduces inflammation and promotes healing.

In addition to chronic Dry Eye, PROKERA is used to treat other ocular surface conditions including keratitis. It is easily inserted and removed in the doctor’s office and once removed patients see and feel better.

PROKERA® is a biologic corneal bandage comprised of cryopreserved amniotic membrane tissues for ocular surface conditions with inflammation It is a cutting-edge new treatment for chronic Dry Eye that heals the surface of your eye and returns it to a normal healthy state. It has natural therapeutic actions known to heal the eye faster and with less pain, scarring and inflammation. To learn more, please visit www.prokerainfo.com

We also treat most eye problems & diseases by using state of the art equipment that allows us to see conditions in your eye much sooner than was previously available.

In addition to ‘Above & Beyond Routine Eye exams” we offer a wide variety of designer frames, prescription sunglasses, safety & sports prescription glasses and non-prescription sunglasses. We also offer a full line of children’s frames.

Your vision and eye health mean as much to us as it does to you. We are committed to giving our patient family the best progressive eye care available. We will accomplish this by providing thorough and comprehensive vision and eye health care and by maintaining our optometric skills by continuing education to remain at the forefront of Optometry. Our recommendations and using the highest quality materials, products and technology assure we achieve this goal together.

Thank you for trusting us with your eyes.