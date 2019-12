Maurice’s is a women’s clothing store that prides themselves on customer service

Maurice’s is a women’s clothing store that prides themselves on customer service. Where you can shop like a friend instead of a customer.

You can call ahead to book a fitting room and receive a personal shopping experience without the hassle. They also carry sizes 0-24. Go visit for yourself to see the new trends and specials during the holiday season. Located in the south concourse of the Southern Park Mall.

For more information, visit the Maurice’s page on the Southern Park Mall website.