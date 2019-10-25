Business Brief: Boardman Park Levy

Learn what the Levy will mean for you.

Boardman Park preserves 243 acres of greenspace and provides a variety of recreational facilities and programs year-round. We are committed to creating wholesome opportunities to live and interact with family, friends and neighbors, which are opportunities for living, learning, and leading full and productive lives as

well as avenues for people to experience purpose, pleasure, health and well-being. We welcome you to visit Boardman Park and discover the endless benefits.

General Park Information:

Boardman Township Park 375 Boardman-Poland Rd. Boardman, Ohio 44512 330-726-8105 for reservation or general questions email angela@boardmanpark.com or annemarie@boardmanpark.com for programs and events email karen@boardmanpark.com or call 330-965-0482

Mission Statement: To provide a diversity of recreational and educational opportunities in an environment that lends itself to pleasant family experiences, and to preserve areas of natural habitat