Business Brief: A new way to shop at Bin Voyage

Bin Voyage will celebrate its grand opening on October 5th 2019. We carry new general merchandise, household goods, décor, apparel, electronics, toys and more! Everything in the store is $10 or less. Thousands of items worth hundreds of dollars including name brand products for up to 95% off. The pricing structure starts off at $10 per item on Saturdays when we re-stock with all new inventory. Prices will decrease daily until Friday where everything left is only $1 per item!

As a special grand opening promotion every item will be half off through the month of October! We will also be giving back to the community by offering free books to all school aged children as well as any college student with a valid Student ID through the month of October.

Stop by at Bin Voyage and Dig in and Save!

For more information, visit Bin Voyage on Facebook.