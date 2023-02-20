Annette Uruchurtu, 15, of El Paso, Texas, was reported missing on Feb. 14, 2023. She is believed to have gone to Juarez, Mexico.

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. and Mexican authorities are looking for a missing 15-year-old American girl who they believe crossed the border into Juarez, Mexico, on Valentine’s Day.

Annette Uruchurtu was last seen leaving Bowie High School, where she is a student, on Feb. 14, according to a missing person’s bulletin issued by the Chihuahua State Attorney General’s Office.

The state’s crimes against women investigative unit teamed up with U.S. officials in asking the public to help locate Uruchurtu.

The Bowie student has a large dark mole on her right hand and wears dental braces. She has long hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black vinyl pants, a black blouse with a logo, a red jacket, and colored sneakers.

Anyone who sees Uruchurtu should call 911 or 089 to remain anonymous in Juarez.

On Friday, Mexican state officials issued a bulletin for Rafael Gabriel Gonzalez Velazquez, a 16-year-old boy from Juarez, also reported missing on Feb. 14.

Investigators say Gonzalez Velazquez has tattoos on his left arm, including a snake, an alien face, and numbers, 1943. Investigators say he had on blue jeans, a black sweatshirt and white sneakers.

Human rights activists say more than 100,000 people in Mexico are missing after being targeted by criminals