EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border officials expect a higher volume of border crossings when Texas’ back-to-school tax-free holiday gets underway Friday, and they are urging travelers to plan ahead.

Although the annual money-saving event runs from Aug. 11-13, thousands of Texas students returned to classes started last week and this week and many more will begin their school year next week.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it will work to manage the traffic flow while enforcing border security.

“CBP will monitor traffic, open additional lanes as necessary but is still advising the traveling public to be patient and build more time into their travel plans this week with Texas tax-free weekend coming up and the forthcoming return of the school year for many area private schools,” said acting CBP Director of Field Operations Eugene Crawford, of the Laredo Field Office. “Shoppers from Mexico tend to flock to South Texas retail stores during this tax-free weekend so plan accordingly.”

Border commuters can monitor border wait times online or also obtain the BWT app on their smartphone via the Apple app store and Google Play. Wait times are updated hourly.