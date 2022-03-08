EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border officials rescued a man with heatstroke who became stranded in rugged terrain northeast of Tucson, Arizona.

Officials with the Pima County search and rescue team contacted the U.S. Border Patrol on Friday afternoon and requested a helicopter with hoisting capabilities.

The 25-year-old man, a U.S. citizen, fell ill in Sabino Canyon, within the mountains northeast of town.

The Border Patrol then contacted the Tucson Branch of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations at Davis Monthan Air Force Base, which dispatched UH-60 Black Hawk. The aircrews spotted the man but could not find a suitable landing area near the patient due to the steep, treacherous terrain.

Hovering 35 feet above the aircrew hoisted a rescue specialist to extract the man and take him to a Pima County Sheriff’s Office rescue team nearby.

“When someone is in trouble, whether it be along the border or elsewhere throughout southern Arizona, citizenship, nationality, or immigration status is a non-issue,” said Michael Montgomery, director of Air Operations for the Tucson Air Branch. “The same tools used for border security are immediately directed to the person in need whether they are atop in inaccessible peak in the Baboquivari Mountains or elsewhere.”