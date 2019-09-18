Skip to content
Border Report Tour
EXPLAINED: What is the border wall?
The barriers that make up the border wall
The process of legally crossing the US-Mexico border
450 miles of border wall by next year? In Arizona, it starts
Border wall plans could divide South Texas retirement community
County leaders, residents in South Texas feel powerless against border wall
Money allocated for military projects to pay for segments of border wall
District judge in El Paso hears new challenge to border-wall emergency declaration
Video shows possible border-wall surveyors on private property
Chicano activist harkens back to La Grulla before wall plans, Border Patrol ‘invaded’
Film captures highline across Southwest border draw U.S., Mexico closer
Unincorporated areas of Starr County could be first to see border wall construction in South Texas
Desolate wildlife refuge slated for border wall in South Texas
Reclaiming the river: Rio Grande ‘sustains lifeblood’ of border region, wall opponents say
Lawmakers vow to preserve historic tribal cemetery in path of border wall plans
Trending on WKBN.com
Rollover crash closes portion of Route 30 in Columbiana County
Trumbull Co. sheriff’s deputies pull over Amish buggy with stereo system
Ohio investigates 15 cases of severe lung disease related to vaping
Salem police searching for missing woman
Warren man receives sentence for children’s injuries, including severe burns