(NEXSTAR) – This year’s LIV Golf returns to Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, where Henrik Stenson and the 4Aces GC team won last year.

It’s down to three tournaments left in the regular season to crown the Individual Champion and determine the seeding for the Team Championship.

Players’ statuses for the 2024 LIV Golf League will be decided at the end of the regular season, with the top 24 in points guaranteed playing privileges for next year, while players finishing 45 or lower are out.

Stenson, the Majesticks co-captain, won the individual title in his LIV Golf debut with a score of 11 under. Meanwhile, Crushers GC Captain Bryson DeChambeau is aiming for a second consecutive individual title after shooting 61-58 at LIV Golf Greenbrier.

As of right now, the top eight teams in the standings are still in the running for one of the top four seeds.

In the individual standings, RangeGoats GC’s Talor Gooch leads Ripper GC’s Cameron Smith by 15 points.

Those interested in catching Friday’s LIV event in New Jersey can watch it on the Nexstar-owned CW app, the exclusive streaming platform for the event.

Additionally, viewers can watch the competition via the app or their local CW Network station on Saturday and Sunday. Several non-CW stations will carry coverage, including WGN in Chicago and KRON4 in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find station numbers and availability in your program guide by checking the CW’s list of partner stations online.