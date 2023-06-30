(Our Auto Expert) — The 2024 Jeep Wrangler has arrived, capturing the attention of adventure enthusiasts worldwide.

Renowned for its off-road prowess and iconic design, the new Wrangler embraces its heritage while introducing groundbreaking features that push the boundaries of capability and innovation. With a range of advanced powertrains, enhanced safety features, and a commitment to sustainability, the 2024 Wrangler sets a new standard for the ultimate off-road experience.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler solidifies its reputation as the most capable vehicle on the planet. Jeep enthusiasts will revel in the introduction of the first full-float Dana rear axle, providing unparalleled durability and reliability for conquering the toughest terrains. Accompanied by an available 100:1 crawl ratio and a new factory-installed 8,000-pound-capacity Warn winch, the Wrangler empowers drivers to easily overcome any obstacle. Moreover, an increased 5,000-pound tow capability ensures adventure seekers can bring their gear along without compromise.

Inside the cabin, the 2024 Wrangler combines comfort and safety with an array of new features. Enhanced seating options, including available 12-way power-adjustable front seats, deliver an elevated level of comfort for long journeys. Introducing the standard 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen radio brings advanced connectivity and entertainment to your fingertips. Safety takes center stage by including standard side curtain airbags in the first and second rows, ensuring peace of mind on every adventure.

True to its iconic heritage, the 2024 Jeep Wrangler captivates onlookers with its unmistakable exterior. A new seven-slot grille pays homage to its legacy, while the windshield-integrated trail-ready stealth antenna adds a touch of modernity. The Wrangler offers unparalleled open-air freedom, and the exclusive Sky One-Touch power top takes the experience to new heights. With ten all-new wheel designs and high fender flares, the Wrangler showcases its rugged spirit while accommodating larger tires and increased ground clearance for enhanced capability.

The 2024 Wrangler lineup welcomes two new models, catering to diverse preferences. The Sport S 4xe presents a lower entry price point to the best-selling PHEV in America, showcasing Jeep’s commitment to sustainability. Meanwhile, the Rubicon X elevates the Rubicon nameplate with standard 35-inch tires, an integrated off-road camera, and robust steel bumpers. These additions give enthusiasts even more options to tailor their Wrangler to their adventure needs.

Building upon its success, the Wrangler 4xe continues to be America’s best-selling PHEV, aligning with Jeep’s vision of Zero Emission Freedom. The 2024 Wrangler 4xe introduces the Jeep 4xe Power Box, featuring four 120-volt outlets capable of delivering 30 amps of total output. This innovation allows the vehicle’s battery pack to power external devices, making it a versatile companion for remote adventures. Jeep’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond the Wrangler, as the brand plans to electrify its entire North American lineup by the end of 2025, with 50% of Jeep brand sales in the United States being fully electric by 2030.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler continues to reign as the ultimate embodiment of adventure and capability. With its unrivaled off-road dominance, cutting-edge technology, and commitment to sustainability, the new Wrangler sets a new standard for the modern-day explorer.