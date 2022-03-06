(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how Republicans are frustrated by the new congressional map, as well as how standardized test scores are low across the state. He will also speak on what is being done to fix the unemployment compensation system.

He will then talk to a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Dave McCormick.

Analysts Danielle Gross and Christopher Nicholas will then join in on the conversation.

You can watch the show with the player above!