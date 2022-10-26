GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City College Political Science Professor Michael Coulter shared his thoughts with us about the debate Tuesday night between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz.

It was the only time voters got to see both Fetterman and Oz on the same stage together, but Coulter says the debate might not have made much of a difference.

“Most people aren’t tuning in to these things and partly that’s because they’ve already made up their mind,” Coulter said.

In recent weeks, the race has tightened and many polls are calling it a toss-up.

Coulter thinks voters could see excerpts from the debate in future ads over the next two weeks.

“There should not be involvement from the federal government in how states decide their abortion decisions,” Oz said during the debate.

“I think the Fetterman campaign and, you know, the National Democratic Committees are gonna use that,” Coulter said.

“I might miss some words during this debate, mush two words together, but it knocked me down and I’m gonna keep coming back up,” Fetterman said during the debate.

“It was worse than virtually anybody had expected,” Coulter said.

Coulter believes the race will come down to turnout and how well Democrats are able to encourage voters in southeastern Pennsylvania.

“The growth in those areas can potentially offset, you know, strong performances by Republicans in the… above Interstate 80,” Coulter said.

Coulter also believes a big turnout among absentee voters could ultimately delay results for several days.