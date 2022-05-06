WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former President Donald Trump will take the stage during Friday’s Save America Rally in Greensburg to motivate a large crowd of Republican voters and to garner support for Mehmet Oz, candidate for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat.

The rally is slated to feature many notable guest speakers and will raise several key issues by advancing what the Save America PAC calls the Make America Great Again (MAGA) agenda. The 45th President is scheduled to begin delivering remarks at 8 p.m. at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds at 123 Blue Ribbon Lane.

The rally will be livestreamed in the player above.

Here are some important details about the event:

Who are the speakers?

While President Trump will be headlining the rally, he will be joined by members of the Pennsylvania Congressional Delegation and visitors from outside the state.

Along side Dr. Oz, the Republican Nominee for U.S. Senate in Ohio J.D. Vance will address Pennsylvania voters. Pennsylvania Congressman Dr. John Joyce, and Mike Lindell, the creator of My Pillow, will also be making an appearance.

Additionally, the following will also be speaking during the rally:

Rep. Mike Kelly, U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District

Jim Bognet, Candidate for U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District

Rep. Alex Mooney, U.s. Representative for West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District

Dinesh D’Souza, Director of 2,000 Mules

Weather Forecast

The weather for Friday’s rally may not be ideal, but there is some hope for a lull in the rain just in time for the main speech. While there is a threat of rain and thunderstorms for the morning and afternoon hours, the weather will become lighter and intermittent in time for the scheduled start of the speakers.

Event Timeline

8:00 a.m. – Parking and Line Opens

1:00 p.m. – Screening of 2,000 Mules

3:00 p.m. – Doors Open and Entertainment Begins

5:00 p.m. – Pre-program Speakers Deliver Remarks

8:00 p.m. – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks