PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Senate race continues to tighten with three Republican candidates within the margin of error a week out of the May 17 primary election.

In the Trafalgar Poll released on May 8, Mehmet Oz leads with 24.5%, followed by Kathy Barnette at 23.2% and Dave McCormick at 21.6%.

All three of the leading candidates are within the 2.99% margin of error in a poll of 1,080 likely Pennsylvania Republican voters.

The poll was conducted between May 6-8 with more than 82% of respondents 45 and older, 87.6% were white, and 53.2% were male.

Following the top three were Jeff Bartos at 7.2% and Carla Sands at 6.5%, while Sean Gale received 1.1% and George Bochetto received 0.8%. More than 15% of voters were undecided in the race.

The poll’s virtual three-way tie correlates with a Monmouth University Poll released in April that showed Oz with 22%, followed by McCormick and Barnette with 19 and 18%, respectively.

A Franklin & Marshall College poll released in early May had Oz, McCormick, and Barnette as the only candidates with double-digit support and all within six points.

Pennsylvania’s primary is May 17