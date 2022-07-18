(WHTM) – Polls have shown Lt. Governor John Fetterman (D) leading the Pennsylvania Senate race over Mehmet Oz (R) and recent financial statements from their campaigns show Fetterman with even stronger support after the primary.

According to financial disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission, Fetterman raised $9,828,691.39 between April 28 and June 30. Oz, who narrowly won the Republican nomination over Dave McCormick, received $1,075,097.45 during the same time period, which began prior to the May primary’s conclusion.

Since beginning his campaign Oz has raised $19,005,626.20 compared to Fetterman’s $25,705,254.97.

Fetterman appears to have benefitted from not having as many primary challengers as Oz, standing with $5,497,216.96 cash on hand to Oz’s $1,126,622.93.

Oz has personally loaned his campaign $14,255,916 since November 2021, of which $900,000 has come since May 3. Just prior to the financial quarter ending Oz loaned his campaign $500,000.

According to an analysis from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, during the second quarter, Fetterman raised $5.1 million from those who gave less than $200, while Mr. Oz raised just $153,000. From those who gave $200 or more Fetterman raised $4.5 million to Oz’s $780,000.

McCormick’s campaign reported having raised $19,594,634.61 during the primary and $572,824.36 during the second financial quarter. McCormick finished June with $13,119.66 in cash on hand after finishing less than 1,000 votes behind Oz in the May primary.

Kathy Barnette, who finished third in the Republican primary despite a late push thanks to support from outside groups, raised the fifth most of all Republicans in the race with $2,601,869.22. Her campaign reported having more than $307,000 on hand at the end of June.

The Republican’s fourth place finisher Carla Sands finished with no cash on hand at the end of June after raising more than $8.8 million in the campaign. Jeff Bartos raised more than $3.5 million and finished June with more than $9,700 in cash.

Sean Parnell, the one-time Republican front-runner who dropped out after a public custody battle, still raised more than $2.1 million in his campaign and finished with more than $52,000 on hand.

The U.S. Senate election will be held on Nov. 8, 2022.