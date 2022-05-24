(WHTM) – Dave McCormick’s U.S. Senate campaign filed an application for emergency relief Tuesday in the fight over undated mail-in ballots.

Paperwork was filed Tuesday morning naming Secretary of State Lehigh Chapman and all 67 county board of elections as McCormick trails Mehmet Oz by about 1,000 votes in the Pennsylvania Senate race.

McCormick’s campaign says “qualified voters will be disenfranchised” if the ballots that did not have a handwritten date on the inside ballot are not accepted and counted.

The Secretary of State ordered the county board of elections to count the undated ballots in new guidance released after the application for emergency relief was filed.

The above-listed County Boards of Elections (“Boards”), on information and belief, refuse to count (or to commit to counting) absentee and mail-in ballots simply because the voters failed to handwrite a date on the exterior mailing envelope, which is separated by yet another envelope from the ballot itself. These are valid ballots: they were indisputably received on time, having been date-stamped upon receipt, and the absence of a handwritten date on the exterior envelope is immaterial under both state and federal law. Yet as things stand, the ballots will not be included in the tally when the Boards report the unofficial returns of the canvass to the Department of State on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. See 25 P.S. § 3154(f). Without immediate relief from this Court, these qualified voters will be disenfranchised today. Application for emergency relief, McCormick v. Chapman

The full filing can be read below:

170235-applicationforemergencyrelief by George Stockburger on Scribd

“I’m willing to accept whatever the results will be as long as every vote is counted and that’s what I’ll be fighting for,” McCormick said to abc27’s Dennis Owens on Monday. “I’m confident if we count every Republican vote that’s gonna be beneficial to me and I will prevail.”

It’s not clear how many mail-in ballots that lack a handwritten date have been received by counties. Although he trails the vote count, McCormick has been doing better than Oz among mail-in ballots.

Oz denied repeated interview requests by abc27, but his campaign tweeted in part, “Our campaign will oppose the McCormick team’s request that election boards ignore both the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and state election law and accept legally rejected ballots.”

A statewide recount will be ordered if the vote comes within 0.5%, which it has remained within since late on election night. The latest a winner could be declared would be June 8.

Ruling in a separate case late Friday, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the state election law’s requirement of a date next to the voter’s signature on the outside of return envelopes was “immaterial.” The lawsuit emerged from a county judicial election last year, and the three-judge panel said it found no reason to refuse counting the ballots in that race.

The ruling went against the position that Republicans in Pennsylvania have taken in courts repeatedly in the past to try to disqualify legal ballots cast on time by eligible voters for technicalities, such as lacking a handwritten date.

The law requires someone to write a date on the envelope in which they mail in their ballots. However, the envelope is postmarked by the post office and timestamped by counties when they receive it.

Meanwhile, the state law gives no reason that a voter should date the envelope and does not explicitly require a county to throw it out should it lack a date.

The Associated Press contributed to this report