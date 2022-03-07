SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– U.S Republican Senate Candidate Dave McCormick made a pit stop at Guy Chemical Company in Somerset Friday to hear more from Pennsylvanian voters.

Dozens of potential voters gathered around the lobby of the facility for a meet and greet with the businessman and to hear his stances on hot button issues.

McCormick began his event by explaining what he plans to do if elected to office. He highlights in his campaign that he intends to grow the economy, protect Second Amendment rights, and stand up to China and its doings.

Another topic mentioned at the event was the current state of the economy and pro-energy politics. These topics were a big concern to many of the people who attended. McCormick said that the questions gave him more confidence in Pennsylvanian voters because they’ve done their research.

“They’re smart. They’ve read about the issues, read about me, and they ask really tough and engaging questions,” McCormick said. “It really gives me a lot of confidence in Pennsylvania. It gives me a lot of confidence in our country because everybody realizes that the company is heading in a really terrible direction, and they’re engaging in trying to make it better.”

The Pennsylvanian native was given a tour of the facility shortly after the meet and greet by the owner. While on tour, McCormick spoke with many of the workers and asked about their daily tasks. Guy Chemical Company has been in business for over 25 years. They specialize in formulating high-quality sealants and greases.

This company, similar to others, is suffering from supply chain issues. McCormick campaigns to keep the economy and supply chains local to avoid this problem.

“One way to fix that is to bring key supply chains home that is strategic, that our country depends on like pharmaceuticals, like semiconductors,” McCormick said. “So, this is sort of more evidence of the need for a steady hand in our engagement with the world and how we handle our economy.”

McCormick served in Iraq during the Persian Gulf War in 1991. Being a businessman for over 13 years, he wants to keep the American Dream alive.

“I’m doing this as an outsider,” McCormick said. “Someone who’s really been blessed with the American Dream and someone who wants to jump into the ring and make a difference.”