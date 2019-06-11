Skip to content
Headlines
Prosecutors say deal in works for former Youngstown police chief’s son in shooting charges
Youngstown amphitheatre marks opening with local talent
Local municipal courts preparing for changes to state’s speed camera law
Family: Baby cut from slain Chicago woman’s womb has died
Man, woman killed in Pa. lightning strike
Top Stories
OVI checkpoint planned for Mahoning County
Storm tears off roof in Geauga County
Wind and waves prompt warning on Lake Michigan
Man shot in stomach on Youngstown’s west side
Church, court, hotel among Historical Society’s gems
Firefighters at Weathersfield Twp. festival asking for donations to help fellow fireman
Police, FBI investigating hack at local medical practice
Local Congressman Tim Ryan makes stage for first Democratic debate
Nearly 114,000 bags of King Arthur flour recalled for possible E. coli
Former Youngstown police chief’s son charged in I-680 shooting
National and World
Family: Baby cut from slain Chicago woman’s womb has died
Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads not guilty to groping woman at bar
Nearly 114,000 bags of King Arthur flour recalled for possible E. coli
Sarah Sanders leaving White House job; governor run ahead?
New York ends religious exemption to vaccine mandates
Sports
Raptors capture first NBA title, beat Warriors in Game 6
MUST WATCH: Hubbard’s Lukas Mosora sends ball carrier head-over-heels
All-Star bragging rights: Trumbull County rallies to win 35th Jack Arvin Classic
Pirates trade Nick Kingham to Blue Jays
Pirates losing streak continues, fall to the Braves 6-5
Ohio
Ohio Clean Air Act soiled; Nuke plants seeking $150M annual bailout not interested in verifying need
Gorilla’s return to Cincinnati Zoo set after court battle
Ohio parents charged after boy found in well
Human remains found inside car pulled from Ohio River
Body of missing southwest Ohio woman pulled from river
Pennsylvania
Man, woman killed in Pa. lightning strike
Pennsylvania highway fatalities increased in 2018
Pa. Senate backs bill to expand role of nurse practitioners
Senate panel votes to end most annual Pa. car emissions tests
Pa. campus ministry ex-director pleads guilty in child porn case
