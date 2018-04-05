Snow moves in overnight followed by breezy conditions

There is more snow back in the forecast.

Is it just me or have we've been saying that a lot lately?

There are several rounds of rain and snow in the next seven day. Lets focus on that first round.

Thursday night

A burst of snow will push though overnight. Little accumulation is expected. Overall less than an inch but some of us could even wake up tomorrow with nothing on the ground. It is going to be cold though. Lows tonight dipping into the 20s in some locations. Overall we will have average lows in the low 30's.

Friday

In the early morning there is a chance for some snow but we will see that precipitation taper off. Temperatures will climb through the day and reach the low 50s. That is when rain will likely push back in.

Friday night into Saturday

We could see some more snow in the southern part of our viewing area heading into the early morning hours on Saturday. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. The chance for precipitation will clear out through the morning and the clouds will begin to break up. This will leave us with chilly but sunny skies.