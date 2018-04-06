Cold weekend followed by rain and snow

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

***ERROR: SPRING STILL LOADING***

I tried only putting temperatures in the 70's with sunny skies in the forecast, but it wasn't having it. If you're looking for sprig you're not going to find it here.

Saturday

We are going to start to day off with a few flurries with cloudy skies. Less than an inch of accumulation is expected overnight. We will begin to clear up through the day with highs only reaching the mid 30s. Heading into the overnight hours the chance for lake effect snow increases. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Sunday

There is the chance to see some flurries early Sunday morning. We will have partly sunny skies for most of the day and clear up toward the evening. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Week Ahead

Rain and snow to start off the week. Temperatures will slowly climb through the week, so hold on, Spring may be around the corner.