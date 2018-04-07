A cold April weekend

Warmer temperatures return next week

By: Alex George

Posted: Apr 07, 2018 09:37 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 07, 2018 12:55 PM EDT

 

Saturday
Clouds will decrease through the day, and you can expect some sunshine into late morning and early afternoon. The chance for a few snow showers will return overnight. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. 

Sunday
There is the chance to see a few flurries early Sunday morning. Skies will be partly sunny for most of the day. Highs will be in the upper 30s. 

Week Ahead
The chance for rain and snow showers returns to start the week. Temperatures will slowly climb through the week.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

Video Center