A cold April weekend
Warmer temperatures return next week
Saturday
Clouds will decrease through the day, and you can expect some sunshine into late morning and early afternoon. The chance for a few snow showers will return overnight. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.
Sunday
There is the chance to see a few flurries early Sunday morning. Skies will be partly sunny for most of the day. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
Week Ahead
The chance for rain and snow showers returns to start the week. Temperatures will slowly climb through the week.
