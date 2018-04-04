Report: Cavalier's coach Tyronn Lue expected to return Thursday night

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cleveland, OH (WKBN) - The Cavaliers could have their head coach back on the bench Thursday night.

According to published reports, Tyronn Lue will rejoin the team, and resume his head coaching duties when the Cavs host the Washington Wizards tomorrow.

Lue stepped away from the team for health reasons on March 19th, but has been in close contact with the players over the last week. Since taking over, associate head coach Larry Drew has led the team to 8 wins in their last 9 games.

