Poland's Bella Gajdos to sign with Ursuline College

Poland's Bella Gajdos will sign to play college basketball at Ursuline College.

By: Chad Krispinsky

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 04:50 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 04, 2018 04:50 PM EDT

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - Poland basketball standout Bella Gajdos will sign to play college basketball at Ursuline College.

This season, she became the the Bulldogs' all-time leading scorer, finishing her career with 1,303 total points. For her career, she averaged more than 14 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2 steals per contest.

During her senior campaign, Gajdos averaged 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

Gajdos was named All-American Conference Player of the Year and First-Team All-AAC. She also earned Special Mention All-Northeast Ohio honors.

Gajdos chose to play for the Arrows over both Marietta and Mount Union.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories