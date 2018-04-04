Poland's Bella Gajdos to sign with Ursuline College

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - Poland basketball standout Bella Gajdos will sign to play college basketball at Ursuline College.



This season, she became the the Bulldogs' all-time leading scorer, finishing her career with 1,303 total points. For her career, she averaged more than 14 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2 steals per contest.



During her senior campaign, Gajdos averaged 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.



Gajdos was named All-American Conference Player of the Year and First-Team All-AAC. She also earned Special Mention All-Northeast Ohio honors.

Gajdos chose to play for the Arrows over both Marietta and Mount Union.