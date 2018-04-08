Phantoms regulation streak ends, fall to Steel

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Youngstown Phantoms saw their streak of games without a regulation loss end Saturday night as the Steel topped the Phantoms 5-2 at the Covelli Centre.

Youngstown had not lost a game in regulation since February.

The Steel had a 2-0 lead in the second period until Max Ellis and Chase Gresock scored just over seven minutes a part to tie the game heading to the third period.

But the final period belonged to the Steel who scored three goals in the third period to grab the win.

Despite the loss, the Phantoms clinched the two-seed in the Eastern Conference Saturday night thanks to a Green Bay loss. That gives Youngstown a first round bye in the Clark Cup Playoffs and home ice advantage in the second round.