Phantoms earn first round bye with win over Steel
Clinch two-seed in Eastern Conference
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Youngstown Phantoms earned a first round bye in the Clark Cup Playoffs after the Phantoms topped the Chicago Steel 7-4 Friday night at the Covelli Centre.
Youngstown clinches the two-seed in the Eastern Conference which will give the Phantoms home ice advantage in the second round.
Five different Phantoms scored led by Matthew Berry and Max Ellis who each had a pair on the evening.
Chase Gresock, Eric Esposito, and Curtis Hall added the other goals on the night.
Goalie Ivan Prosvetov stopped 31 of 35 shots he saw on the night.
The two teams will be back in action Saturday night at the Covelli Centre for a 7:05 PM faceoff.
