Niles rallies past Meade County in Myrtle Beach
The Red Dragons scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 7th to post a victory at the
Leonard and Marco DeFalco each had 2 base hits. The Red Dragonsa' top 4 hitters all drove in a run (Leonard, DeFalco, Nick Guarnieri, Gallo). Chase Sudzina pitched the first 6 innings, striking out 4 and allowing 3 earned runs. Michael Holloway closed out the game by pitching the 7th inning and permitting just one hit.
The Green Waves from Brandenburg were led by Mason Lee, Colton Nevitt and Reece McElfresh who all had a pair of hits. Zach Babb had a triple while Zack Lembach and Lee both finished with a double. Byren Bennett tossed the game's first 5 innings as she struck out 6 Dragons and didn't allow an earned run.
Next up for Niles is a matchup with Monticello tomorrow afternoon. Meade County will face Highland Regional (NJ).
