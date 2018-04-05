Niles rallies past Meade County in Myrtle Beach

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (WKBN) - Niles registered 4 runs in the bottom of the 7th inning to defeat Meade County (KY), 5-4, at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach this morning. The Dragons saw their first 6 batters reach base in the bottom half of the final inning. Joe Gallo hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Zach Leonard to give Niles their victory.Leonard and Marco DeFalco each had 2 base hits. The Red Dragonsa' top 4 hitters all drove in a run (Leonard, DeFalco, Nick Guarnieri, Gallo). Chase Sudzina pitched the first 6 innings, striking out 4 and allowing 3 earned runs. Michael Holloway closed out the game by pitching the 7th inning and permitting just one hit.The Green Waves from Brandenburg were led by Mason Lee, Colton Nevitt and Reece McElfresh who all had a pair of hits. Zach Babb had a triple while Zack Lembach and Lee both finished with a double. Byren Bennett tossed the game's first 5 innings as she struck out 6 Dragons and didn't allow an earned run.Next up for Niles is a matchup with Monticello tomorrow afternoon. Meade County will face Highland Regional (NJ).