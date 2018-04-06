Fitch tops Mooney; Falcon trio allows just two hits

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) - Austintown Fitch held Cardinal Mooney two just two hits in a 5-1 win Thursday afternoon at Cene Park in Struthers.



Cole Constance picked up the win on the mound. He tossed three innings with three strikeouts. Kenny Misik and Tommy Pitko also saw action on the hill, helping the staff trio to combine for ten strikeouts in the victory.



Kole Klasic led the Falcons at the plate finishing the day 3-4 with 3 singles, 2 RBI's and one run scored.

Nick Belcik went 2-4 single, with a double and a run scored, while Nick Bianco went 1-3 single, with 2 RBI's.

Cardinal Mooney's Brennan Olesh suffered the loss working 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts.

Johnnie Mikos and JT Ogden tallied the lone two hits for the Cardinals.

Cardinal Mooney drops to 0-1 on the season.

Austintown Fitch improves to 3-3 overall. The Falcons return to action Saturday against Lakeview.



