Fitch tops Mooney; Falcon trio allows just two hits
Austintown Fitch topped Cardinal Mooney 5-1 on Thursday afternoon.
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) - Austintown Fitch held Cardinal Mooney two just two hits in a 5-1 win Thursday afternoon at Cene Park in Struthers.
Cole Constance picked up the win on the mound. He tossed three innings with three strikeouts. Kenny Misik and Tommy Pitko also saw action on the hill, helping the staff trio to combine for ten strikeouts in the victory.
Kole Klasic led the Falcons at the plate finishing the day 3-4 with 3 singles, 2 RBI's and one run scored.
Nick Belcik went 2-4 single, with a double and a run scored, while Nick Bianco went 1-3 single, with 2 RBI's.
Cardinal Mooney's Brennan Olesh suffered the loss working 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts.
Johnnie Mikos and JT Ogden tallied the lone two hits for the Cardinals.
Cardinal Mooney drops to 0-1 on the season.
Austintown Fitch improves to 3-3 overall. The Falcons return to action Saturday against Lakeview.
Previous
Curbstone Coaches accepting...
Next
Spieth back in his comfort zone at
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Mercy Health opens new cancer care center at St. Elizabeth
- Ohio State revokes Bill Cosby's honorary degree
- Teen murderer begs forgiveness for Niles woman's brutal killing
- YCAR donates over $5,000 to the Mater Foundation