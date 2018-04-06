Curbstone Coaches accepting scholarship nominations

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Curbstone Coaches are still accepting scholarship nominations for the 2018 Curbstone Coaches Basketball Recognition Banquet.



Tickets are also still available for the event, which will be held on Sunday April 29th at Mount Carmel in Youngstown.



The event honors local boys and girls basketball standouts that were named All-Conference First Team and All Northeast Inland District honorees.



Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded at the event, one to a boys player and the other to a girls player. Those interested in applying for these scholarships should contact the head coach and athletic director at their respective school.



Reservations and other ticket information is available by calling 330-506-9829.



