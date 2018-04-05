Big pay raise coming for Ohio State's Urban Meyer

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ohio State coach Urban Meyer holds the trophy after Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 27-21 in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, early Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Columbus, OH, (WKBN) - The Ohio State University Board of Trustees will vote to approve a two-year contract extension, and 1.2 million dollar pay raise for head coach Urban Meyer Friday.

The new deal would make Meyer the highest paid coach in the Big Ten, and keep him under contract through 2022.

Meyer is set to make 7.6 million for the 2018 season, which would rank 3rd in the country behind Alabama's Nick Saban, and Clemson's Dabo Swinney.

Since taking over at Ohio State in 2012, Meyer has won 73 games, second only to Alabama's 76 victories.

Meyer's career winning percentage of .851 makes him the winningest active coach in the FBS, and the 3rd winningest coach in Division I football history. Only former Notre Dame coaches Knute Rockne (.881) and Frank Leahy (.864) posted a better career winning percentage.

