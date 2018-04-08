Police search for laundromat coin thief

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Suspected laundromat change thief, photo courtesy of WHTM.

MT. HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) - Police are searching for the man who stole $1700 in change from a laundromat coin machine.

Mount Holly Springs Police said the money was taken from Mountain Creek Coin Laundromat on April 2.

The suspect was caught on camera.

Police don't know who the suspect is. Contact police at 717-486-7615 if you can help them identify the suspect.