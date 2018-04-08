Police search for laundromat coin thief

By: WHTM Staff

Posted: Apr 08, 2018 09:47 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 08, 2018 09:47 AM EDT

MT. HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) - Police are searching for the man who stole $1700 in change from a laundromat coin machine. 

Mount Holly Springs Police said the money was taken from Mountain Creek Coin Laundromat on April 2. 

The suspect was caught on camera. 

Police don't know who the suspect is. Contact police at 717-486-7615 if you can help them identify the suspect.

