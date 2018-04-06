51 within Diocese of Erie accused of sexual abuse

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ERIE, Pa. (WJET) - The Diocese of Erie released the names of priests and laypersons credibly accused of sexual abuse, adding up to more than 50 people, reports WJET-TV.

The list is made up of 34 priests and 17 laypersons, both alive and deceased.

Leaders in the Diocese also announced revisions to the Policy for the Protection of Children and Youth to prevent these tragedies from occurring.

Believed to be alive:

Former Fr. Michael J. Amy — Niceville, Florida

Laicized (removed from ministry and later voluntarily resigned from the clergy)



Laicized (removed from ministry and later voluntarily resigned from the clergy) Fr. Michael G. Barletta — Erie, Pennsylvania

Forbidden to function as a priest



Forbidden to function as a priest Fr. Robert F. Bower — Edinboro, Pennsylvania

Forbidden to function as a priest



Forbidden to function as a priest Andre C. Butler — Rosedale, New York

Former lay agency employee



Former lay agency employee Former Fr. Dennis C. Chludzinski — Erie, Pennsylvania

Laicized



Laicized Megan E. Fecko — Cleveland, Ohio

Former lay teacher



Former lay teacher Kevin J. Feyas — Erie, Pennsylvania

Former lay teacher and parish musician



Former lay teacher and parish musician Former Fr. Chester J. Gawronski — Sahuarita, Arizona

Dismissed from the clergy



Dismissed from the clergy Timothy G. Hanson, Sr. — North East, Pennsylvania

Layman prohibited from volunteer work or entering school property



Layman prohibited from volunteer work or entering school property Fr. Stephen E. Jeselnick — Colorado Springs, Colorado

Forbidden to function as a priest



Forbidden to function as a priest Former Fr. Gary L. Ketcham — Erie, Pennsylvania

Laicized



Laicized Fr. Thaddeus T. Kondzielski — Waterford, Pennsylvania

Forbidden to function as a priest



Forbidden to function as a priest Kevin S. Kulhanek — Erie, Pennsylvania

Former lay school volunteer



Former lay school volunteer Fr. Salvatore P. Luzzi — Bradford, Pennsylvania

Forbidden to function as a priest



Forbidden to function as a priest Eve Minter (née Spangler) — Henrico, Virginia

Former lay teacher



Former lay teacher David Montgomery — Otisville, New York (in federal prison until 2041)

Former lay teacher



Former lay teacher Fr. Leon T. Muroski — Erie, Pennsylvania

Forbidden to function as a priest



Forbidden to function as a priest Denise J. (née Geitner) Myers (Meyer) — Greensburg, Pennsylvania

Former lay teacher



Former lay teacher Hattie B. Nichols — Erie, Pennsylvania

Former lay agency employee



Former lay agency employee Philip J. Pochatko — Subiaco, Arkansas

Former lay school teacher



Former lay school teacher Brian J. Radachy — Elkton, Ohio (in federal prison until 2024)

Former lay school teacher



Former lay school teacher Former Fr. Samuel B. Slocum — Bradford, Pennsylvania

Dismissed from the clergy



Dismissed from the clergy Former Fr. Thomas E. Smith — Erie, Pennsylvania

Dismissed from the clergy



Dismissed from the clergy Fr. Daniel J. Taylor — Tucson, Arizona

Forbidden to function as a priest



Forbidden to function as a priest Ron Thomsen — Erie, Pennsylvania

Former lay volunteer



Former lay volunteer Dennis E. Vickery — Erie, Pennsylvania

Former lay teacher



Former lay teacher Joseph M. Votino — Masury, Ohio

Former lay teacher/coach



Former lay teacher/coach Craig T. Ward — Erie, Pennsylvania

Former lay agency employee

Deceased:

Fr. Donald C. Bolton, CSsR

Forbidden to function as a priest



Forbidden to function as a priest Fr. Edmund S. Borycz, OFM

Forbidden to function as a priest



Forbidden to function as a priest Msgr. Bonaventure M. Ciufoli

Returned to Italy



Returned to Italy Fr. Donald J. Cooper

Forbidden to function as a priest



Forbidden to function as a priest William (Bill) Couse

Former lay school employee

Fr. David V. Dobrowolski

Was able to function (abuse reported after his death)

William P. Garvey

Former lay teacher/coach (later served as college president)

Fr. Herbert G. Gloekler

Was able to function (abuse reported after his death)

Fr. Robert E. Hannon

Forbidden to function as a priest



Forbidden to function as a priest Fr. Joseph W. Jerge

Forbidden to function as a priest



Forbidden to function as a priest Fr. Edward W. Jungquist

Forbidden to function as a priest



Forbidden to function as a priest Fr. Thomas C. Kelley

Forbidden to function as a priest



Forbidden to function as a priest Fr. Gerard (Gerald, Gerry) H. Krebs

Forbidden to function as a priest



Forbidden to function as a priest Fr. Jerry Kucan, OFM

Forbidden to function as a priest



Forbidden to function as a priest Msgr. Daniel Martin

Restricted from ministry (abuse reported during retirement/physical-health-leave and later, after death)



Restricted from ministry (abuse reported during retirement/physical-health-leave and later, after death) Msgr. Joseph F. Meisinger

Was able to function (abuse reported after his death)

Fr. John L. Murray

Forbidden to function as a priest



Forbidden to function as a priest Fr. Giles L. Nealen, OSB

Was unable to function (was already confined to infirmary when abuse was reported)



Was unable to function (was already confined to infirmary when abuse was reported) Fr. John A. Piatkowski

Believed to have died in 1970 with ability to function (records incomplete from relevant time periods)



Believed to have died in 1970 with ability to function (records incomplete from relevant time periods) Former Fr. William F. Presley

Dismissed from the clergy



Dismissed from the clergy Fr. John P. Schanz

Forbidden to function as a priest



Forbidden to function as a priest Fr. Charles A. Sheets, Jr.

Forbidden to function as a priest



Forbidden to function as a priest Bishop Alfred M. Watson

Bishop of Erie (failed to act to stop abuse which was credibly reported to him)

Three individuals are currently under investigation by law enforcement (and each is presumed innocent unless proved otherwise):