51 within Diocese of Erie accused of sexual abuse

The list is made up of 34 priests and 17 laypersons, both alive and deceased



Posted: Apr 06, 2018



ERIE, Pa. (WJET) - The Diocese of Erie released the names of priests and laypersons credibly accused of sexual abuse, adding up to more than 50 people, reports WJET-TV

The list is made up of 34 priests and 17 laypersons, both alive and deceased. 

Leaders in the Diocese also announced revisions to the Policy for the Protection of Children and Youth to prevent these tragedies from occurring. 

Believed to be alive: 

  • Former Fr. Michael J. Amy — Niceville, Florida
    Laicized (removed from ministry and later voluntarily resigned from the clergy) 
     
  • Fr. Michael G. Barletta — Erie, Pennsylvania
    Forbidden to function as a priest
     
  • Fr. Robert F. Bower — Edinboro, Pennsylvania
    Forbidden to function as a priest
     
  • Andre C. Butler — Rosedale, New York
    Former lay agency employee
     
  • Former Fr. Dennis C. Chludzinski — Erie, Pennsylvania
    Laicized
     
  • Megan E. Fecko — Cleveland, Ohio
    Former lay teacher
     
  • Kevin J. Feyas — Erie, Pennsylvania
    Former lay teacher and parish musician
     
  • Former Fr. Chester J. Gawronski — Sahuarita, Arizona
    Dismissed from the clergy
     
  • Timothy G. Hanson, Sr. — North East, Pennsylvania
    Layman prohibited from volunteer work or entering school property
     
  • Fr. Stephen E. Jeselnick — Colorado Springs, Colorado
    Forbidden to function as a priest
     
  • Former Fr. Gary L. Ketcham — Erie, Pennsylvania
    Laicized
     
  • Fr. Thaddeus T. Kondzielski — Waterford, Pennsylvania
    Forbidden to function as a priest
     
  • Kevin S. Kulhanek — Erie, Pennsylvania
    Former lay school volunteer
     
  • Fr. Salvatore P. Luzzi — Bradford, Pennsylvania
    Forbidden to function as a priest
     
  • Eve Minter (née Spangler) — Henrico, Virginia
    Former lay teacher
     
  • David Montgomery — Otisville, New York (in federal prison until 2041
    Former lay teacher
     
  • Fr. Leon T. Muroski — Erie, Pennsylvania
    Forbidden to function as a priest
     
  • Denise J. (née Geitner) Myers (Meyer) — Greensburg, Pennsylvania
    Former lay teacher
     
  • Hattie B. Nichols — Erie, Pennsylvania
    Former lay agency employee 
     
  • Philip J. Pochatko — Subiaco, Arkansas
    Former lay school teacher
     
  • Brian J. Radachy — Elkton, Ohio (in federal prison until 2024
    Former lay school teacher
     
  • Former Fr. Samuel B. Slocum — Bradford, Pennsylvania
    Dismissed from the clergy
     
  • Former Fr. Thomas E. Smith — Erie, Pennsylvania
    Dismissed from the clergy
     
  • Fr. Daniel J. Taylor — Tucson, Arizona
    Forbidden to function as a priest
     
  • Ron Thomsen — Erie, Pennsylvania 
    Former lay volunteer
     
  • Dennis E. Vickery — Erie, Pennsylvania
    Former lay teacher
     
  • Joseph M. Votino — Masury, Ohio
    Former lay teacher/coach
     
  • Craig T. Ward — Erie, Pennsylvania 
    Former lay agency employee 

Deceased:

  • Fr. Donald C. Bolton, CSsR 
    Forbidden to function as a priest
     
  • Fr. Edmund S. Borycz, OFM
    Forbidden to function as a priest
     
  • Msgr. Bonaventure M. Ciufoli
    Returned to Italy
     
  • Fr. Donald J. Cooper
    Forbidden to function as a priest
     
  • William (Bill) Couse
    Former lay school employee
  • Fr. David V. Dobrowolski
    Was able to function (abuse reported after his death)
  • William P. Garvey
    Former lay teacher/coach (later served as college president) 
  • Fr. Herbert G. Gloekler
    Was able to function (abuse reported after his death)
  • Fr. Robert E. Hannon
    Forbidden to function as a priest
     
  • Fr. Joseph W. Jerge
    Forbidden to function as a priest
     
  • Fr. Edward W. Jungquist
    Forbidden to function as a priest
     
  • Fr. Thomas C. Kelley
    Forbidden to function as a priest
     
  • Fr. Gerard (Gerald, Gerry) H. Krebs
    Forbidden to function as a priest
     
  • Fr. Jerry Kucan, OFM
    Forbidden to function as a priest
     
  • Msgr. Daniel Martin
    Restricted from ministry (abuse reported during retirement/physical-health-leave and later, after death)
     
  • Msgr. Joseph F. Meisinger
    Was able to function (abuse reported after his death)
  • Fr. John L. Murray
    Forbidden to function as a priest
     
  • Fr. Giles L. Nealen, OSB
    Was unable to function (was already confined to infirmary when abuse was reported)
     
  • Fr. John A. Piatkowski
    Believed to have died in 1970 with ability to function (records incomplete from relevant time periods)
     
  • Former Fr. William F. Presley
    Dismissed from the clergy
     
  • Fr. John P. Schanz 
    Forbidden to function as a priest
     
  • Fr. Charles A. Sheets, Jr.
    Forbidden to function as a priest
     
  • Bishop Alfred M. Watson
    Bishop of Erie (failed to act to stop abuse which was credibly reported to him)

Three individuals are currently under investigation by law enforcement (and each is presumed innocent unless proved otherwise):

  • Fr. Sean P. Kerins — Naples, Florida
  • Fr. David L. Poulson – Oil City, Pennsylvania
  • John (Jack) E. Tome — location unknown (last known to be in Columbia, Maryland)
