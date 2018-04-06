51 within Diocese of Erie accused of sexual abuse
The list is made up of 34 priests and 17 laypersons, both alive and deceased
ERIE, Pa. (WJET) - The Diocese of Erie released the names of priests and laypersons credibly accused of sexual abuse, adding up to more than 50 people, reports WJET-TV.
Leaders in the Diocese also announced revisions to the Policy for the Protection of Children and Youth to prevent these tragedies from occurring.
Believed to be alive:
- Former Fr. Michael J. Amy — Niceville, Florida
Laicized (removed from ministry and later voluntarily resigned from the clergy)
- Fr. Michael G. Barletta — Erie, Pennsylvania
Forbidden to function as a priest
- Fr. Robert F. Bower — Edinboro, Pennsylvania
Forbidden to function as a priest
- Andre C. Butler — Rosedale, New York
Former lay agency employee
- Former Fr. Dennis C. Chludzinski — Erie, Pennsylvania
Laicized
- Megan E. Fecko — Cleveland, Ohio
Former lay teacher
- Kevin J. Feyas — Erie, Pennsylvania
Former lay teacher and parish musician
- Former Fr. Chester J. Gawronski — Sahuarita, Arizona
Dismissed from the clergy
- Timothy G. Hanson, Sr. — North East, Pennsylvania
Layman prohibited from volunteer work or entering school property
- Fr. Stephen E. Jeselnick — Colorado Springs, Colorado
Forbidden to function as a priest
- Former Fr. Gary L. Ketcham — Erie, Pennsylvania
Laicized
- Fr. Thaddeus T. Kondzielski — Waterford, Pennsylvania
Forbidden to function as a priest
- Kevin S. Kulhanek — Erie, Pennsylvania
Former lay school volunteer
- Fr. Salvatore P. Luzzi — Bradford, Pennsylvania
Forbidden to function as a priest
- Eve Minter (née Spangler) — Henrico, Virginia
Former lay teacher
- David Montgomery — Otisville, New York (in federal prison until 2041)
Former lay teacher
- Fr. Leon T. Muroski — Erie, Pennsylvania
Forbidden to function as a priest
- Denise J. (née Geitner) Myers (Meyer) — Greensburg, Pennsylvania
Former lay teacher
- Hattie B. Nichols — Erie, Pennsylvania
Former lay agency employee
- Philip J. Pochatko — Subiaco, Arkansas
Former lay school teacher
- Brian J. Radachy — Elkton, Ohio (in federal prison until 2024)
Former lay school teacher
- Former Fr. Samuel B. Slocum — Bradford, Pennsylvania
Dismissed from the clergy
- Former Fr. Thomas E. Smith — Erie, Pennsylvania
Dismissed from the clergy
- Fr. Daniel J. Taylor — Tucson, Arizona
Forbidden to function as a priest
- Ron Thomsen — Erie, Pennsylvania
Former lay volunteer
- Dennis E. Vickery — Erie, Pennsylvania
Former lay teacher
- Joseph M. Votino — Masury, Ohio
Former lay teacher/coach
- Craig T. Ward — Erie, Pennsylvania
Former lay agency employee
Deceased:
- Fr. Donald C. Bolton, CSsR
Forbidden to function as a priest
- Fr. Edmund S. Borycz, OFM
Forbidden to function as a priest
- Msgr. Bonaventure M. Ciufoli
Returned to Italy
- Fr. Donald J. Cooper
Forbidden to function as a priest
- William (Bill) Couse
Former lay school employee
- Fr. David V. Dobrowolski
Was able to function (abuse reported after his death)
- William P. Garvey
Former lay teacher/coach (later served as college president)
- Fr. Herbert G. Gloekler
Was able to function (abuse reported after his death)
- Fr. Robert E. Hannon
Forbidden to function as a priest
- Fr. Joseph W. Jerge
Forbidden to function as a priest
- Fr. Edward W. Jungquist
Forbidden to function as a priest
- Fr. Thomas C. Kelley
Forbidden to function as a priest
- Fr. Gerard (Gerald, Gerry) H. Krebs
Forbidden to function as a priest
- Fr. Jerry Kucan, OFM
Forbidden to function as a priest
- Msgr. Daniel Martin
Restricted from ministry (abuse reported during retirement/physical-health-leave and later, after death)
- Msgr. Joseph F. Meisinger
Was able to function (abuse reported after his death)
- Fr. John L. Murray
Forbidden to function as a priest
- Fr. Giles L. Nealen, OSB
Was unable to function (was already confined to infirmary when abuse was reported)
- Fr. John A. Piatkowski
Believed to have died in 1970 with ability to function (records incomplete from relevant time periods)
- Former Fr. William F. Presley
Dismissed from the clergy
- Fr. John P. Schanz
Forbidden to function as a priest
- Fr. Charles A. Sheets, Jr.
Forbidden to function as a priest
- Bishop Alfred M. Watson
Bishop of Erie (failed to act to stop abuse which was credibly reported to him)
Three individuals are currently under investigation by law enforcement (and each is presumed innocent unless proved otherwise):
- Fr. Sean P. Kerins — Naples, Florida
- Fr. David L. Poulson – Oil City, Pennsylvania
- John (Jack) E. Tome — location unknown (last known to be in Columbia, Maryland)