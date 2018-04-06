Student in stable condition after stabbing at Ohio high school

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) - Officials say a student at Waverly High School was hospitalized after being stabbed in the back by another student.

According to Waverly police, the incident happened at about 8 a.m. Friday in the school's cafeteria. The victim had one stab wound to the back.

A release from Waverly City Schools states that immediately after the stabbing, a teacher apprehended the suspect while another teacher tended to the victim.

The district says there were two school resource officers on the grounds at the time of the stabbing and both responded to the cafeteria shortly after the incident.

“The incident happened 10 feet from our teachers. Our teachers were right there and dealt with the situation. Our school resource officers were seconds up the hallway,” Superintendent Ed Dickens said.

One SRO and two school nurses tended to the victim, who was taken to a Columbus hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody by the Waverly Police Department. The suspect is being charged with attempted murder and felonious assault in juvenile court and will appear in court on Monday.

The school was placed on lockdown and after determining no other threat existed, released students at about 9:45 a.m.

The names of the suspect and victim were not released by the school district or by police.

The incident remains under investigation.