Police identify man accused of shooting wife, teenage daughter in northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) - The Columbus Division of Police has identified the man accused of shooting his wife and teenage daughterin northwest Columbus Saturday night.

The shooting happened just after 9pm on the 1700 block of Willoway Circle South. According to police, officers were dispatched on the report of a man who stated he shot his wife and child.

Investigators say the suspect, identified as Kevin D. Cosby, 41, attempted to drive the victims, a 35-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl, to the hospital after the shooting. Officers located the vehicle as Cosby was driving and conducted a traffic stop on Ackerman Road near Kenny Road and State Route 315.

Cosby was arrested and charged with two counts of felonious assault. Police told NBC4 there were two children in the vehicle at the time of the arrest.

The 35-year-old woman was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The teenage girl was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.