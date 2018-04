Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy of WCMH.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting near the Hilltop branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library, according to police.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the library on South Hague Avenue.

One person was taken to Mount Carmel West Hospital in critical condition.

Columbus Police are on scene investigating.