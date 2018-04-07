Ohioans have until Monday to register to vote in May primary

By: The Associated Press

Posted: Apr 07, 2018 02:40 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 07, 2018 02:40 PM EDT

COLUMBUS (AP) - Ohio's elections chief is reminding residents that Monday is the last day to register to vote in the May primary.

The secretary of state says voters will have the chance to weigh in on a statewide ballot issue involving redistricting and to vote in statewide and local races. A total of 477 local issues are on ballots in 83 of Ohio's 88 counties.

Ohioans also will pick party nominees for governor, attorney general, secretary of state, auditor and treasurer on May 8. Early voting begins Tuesday.

Information on the statewide races, as well as congressional, state legislative and court of appeals races, is available at MyOhioVote.com .

Voters can register or update their registration online . Paper registration forms also are available at local election boards and public libraries.

